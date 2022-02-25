Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Alexandria Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $222.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

