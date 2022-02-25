Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.