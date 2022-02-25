Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vapotherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,378. Vapotherm has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -1.33.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.