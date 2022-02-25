Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.48. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 310 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

