Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.