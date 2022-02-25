Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 78,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,837. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

