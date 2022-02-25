Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.00 Million

Brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $39.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Vericel posted sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $192.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.44 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $240.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 367,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,888.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. Vericel has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.