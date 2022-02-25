Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 143.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

HL opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.