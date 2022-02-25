Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,535 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,967,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

DOCU stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.