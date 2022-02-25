Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

