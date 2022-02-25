Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Italk were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,660,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Italk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Italk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Italk Inc has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Italk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Italk Profile (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.