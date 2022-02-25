Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 34,373 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,373 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

