Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,922. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $221.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.05.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

