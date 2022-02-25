Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:VRT opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,258.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 796,053 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 224,356 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 2,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 69,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

