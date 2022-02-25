VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.57 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $38.27 million and approximately $45,824.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.06919650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.21 or 0.99940192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047972 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,017,325 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

