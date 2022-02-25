Vestcor Inc Buys 3,586 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:CIO opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.