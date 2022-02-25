Vestcor Inc Has $167,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.