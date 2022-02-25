Vestcor Inc Makes New $99,000 Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth $90,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $97,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth $202,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EJFA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

