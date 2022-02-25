Vestcor Inc Takes Position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Matterport Inc has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.