Vestcor Inc Takes Position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MTTR opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Matterport Inc has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
