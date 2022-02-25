Vestcor Inc Trims Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

