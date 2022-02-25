Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $338,278 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

