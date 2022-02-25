VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Shares Down 0.8%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. 4,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.
