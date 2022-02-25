Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Sells $76,408.49 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $76,408.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $28.22 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

