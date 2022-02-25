Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VIR opened at $28.22 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.
VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
