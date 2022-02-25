Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VIR opened at $28.22 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 506,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,592,570 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

