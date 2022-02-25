Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.35

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $13.03. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 288,077 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 6,455 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,180,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,898,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,094,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,869 shares during the period.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

