VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. 112,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.