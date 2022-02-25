VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.95.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 242,017 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 205,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

