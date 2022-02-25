VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.32.

VMW stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

