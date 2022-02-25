VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.32.
VMW stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
