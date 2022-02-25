VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Tobam increased its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
