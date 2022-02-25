VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.95.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Tobam increased its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

