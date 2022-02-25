Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €210.00 ($238.64) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

VOW3 stock opened at €176.10 ($200.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €183.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €188.43. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

