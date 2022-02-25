Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 119,952 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,952 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

