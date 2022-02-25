Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 198,385 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,385 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 153,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 124,662 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 565,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,554,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,117,000 after purchasing an additional 539,321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,857,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

