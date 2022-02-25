Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 203.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $218.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.