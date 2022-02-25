Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338,887 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

