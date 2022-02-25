Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 24,012 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,525 shares of company stock worth $4,340,028. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $85.97 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

