Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $34.42 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.