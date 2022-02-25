Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -290.39, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,245,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.