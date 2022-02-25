Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

VNT opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480,899 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

