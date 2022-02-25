Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $7.97. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 23,443 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
