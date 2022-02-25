Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $709.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

