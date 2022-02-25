Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingClub by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LendingClub by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

