Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

