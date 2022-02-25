Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

