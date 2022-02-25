W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,498,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,674,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

