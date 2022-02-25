Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 443.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

