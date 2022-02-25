Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $312.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.