WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 224,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,084 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,645,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,431,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $295.52. 991,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,651,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

