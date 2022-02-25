WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,224 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 256,517 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 80,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,898. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

