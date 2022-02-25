WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.32. The stock had a trading volume of 340,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

