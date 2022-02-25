WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 571,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,387,781. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

